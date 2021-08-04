Purity Ring Share Video for New Single “soshy”

Since practically reinventing synth-pop in the early 2010s with their glossy, glitchy and often eerie music, duo Purity Ring spent the latter half of the decade somewhat quiet, only to return with the excellent WOMB in 2020. Today (Aug. 4), the band continues the recent buzz of activity that also includes an upcoming tour with Dawn Richard with new single “soshy,” their first bit of new music since WOMB.

The band’s ability to incorporate texture into their pop music is on full display with “soshy,” featuring reversed synths, organs and grainy, effected vocals all being stretched out to form elegant harmonies. Vocalist Megan James’ knack for finding entrancing and addictive vocal melodies within the production is especially present, making the track instantly catchy and memorable.

Arriving with the single is a video directed by Carson Davis Brown. James says of the video in a statement: “A wraith to descend the summer stairs with. Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935.”

Check it out below, and revisit our 2015 interview with the band here.