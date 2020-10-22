Quarter-Life Crisis Shares New Single "Waterfall" Featuring Hovvdy's Charlie Martin

Quarter-Life Crisis, the musical project of Ryan Hemsworth, shared a new song “Waterfall,” which features Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin. Hemsworth’s self-titled debut EP arrives on Dec. 4 via Saddle Creek and includes collaborations with Frances Quinlan, Claud, Meg Duffy and more. Revisit the previous single “Postcards From Spain” (feat. Frances Quinlan) here.

Martin said of the new single:

Ryan doesn’t know it but this was my first experience writing to someone else’s music. I’m a big fan of his previous work; and it was really exciting to hear him sort of meeting me in the middle style-wise. There are so many hidden gems in the production. Lyrically it explores a parallel I’ve been feeling lately: the difficulty of understanding and feeling understood and how sometimes that struggle almost mirrors the state of the planet. It’s like a downward spiraling feedback loop where any optimism feels like a triumph.

Listen to “Waterfall” (feat. Charlie Martin) below, and preorder the EP here.