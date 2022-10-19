Questlove Continues His Quest for Craft with Season 2, Featuring Mark Ronson, Fran Lebowitz and More

Questlove, the Roots drummer turned Oscar-winning filmmaker, New York Times best-selling author and all-around creative dynamo, is back with the second season of his award-winning web series Quest for Craft, part of the six-time Grammy winner’s continuing partnership with The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Shot once again at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios, the show’s four new episodes feature talks with super-producer Mark Ronson, ballet dance Misty Copeland, author Fran Lebowitz and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson.

“The Balvenie is anchored in heart, and that’s exactly what drives this project, our guests and myself, personally. There’s no substitute for that kind of passion needed to drive the continual pursuit of the extraordinary,” says Questlove in a statement. “Coming back for season two of Quest for Craft, we dig in deeper and hone in on the elements that have inherent value and major impact on the creative process. From conversations with four of the greatest minds of our generation, who I’ve known and admired for years, I’ve been able to gain a completely new perspective on who they are as creators and apply their learnings to refine my own creative approach.”

Quest for Craft kicked off in 2021, with Questlove chatting up Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Jam, SNL’s Michael Che, punk icon Patti Smith and author Malcolm Gladwell in its first season.

See a trailer for Season 2 below, and dive into full episodes via The Balvenie’s YouTube.