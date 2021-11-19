R.A.P. Ferreira Shares "East Nashville," Announces New Album

Speedily sharing another album this year after January’s Bob’s Son, Nashville-based rapper R.A.P. Ferreira has announced his forthcoming album The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures, out Nov. 26 via Ruby Yacht. The artist has also released the album’s lead single, “East Nashville.”

Ferreira’s past two albums, 2020’s Purple Moonlight Pages and 2021’s Bob’s Son, earned a spot on Paste’s staff picks earlier this year, and the latter also made our list of the Best Albums of January 2021.

As the title suggests, the video for “East Nashville” finds Ferreira parading around the area while he sharply rhymes to a groovy, lo-fi melody.

On The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures, Ferreira features London MC and lyricist ELDON, a new member of Ruby Yacht. The album also has a handful of other collaborations, featuring Team Supreme co-founder Nalepa, Tel Aviv-based garov and fellow Nashville resident Brainweight.

Along with the album, R.A.P. Ferreira will perform at the Echoplex LA on Nov. 25, including performances from various members of Ruby Yacht.

Watch the video for “East Nashville” and find the details of The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures below. You can preorder the album here and find tickets for Ferreira’s upcoming performance here.

The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures Artwork:

The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures Tracklist:

01. contrapuntal

02. brother mouzone library card

03. hyperion

04. wedding cake eights

05. humboldt park jibaritos

06. gemilut hashadim

07. blackmissionfigs ft. ELDON

08. east nashville

09. praise & worship

10. uptown 37

11. hot bref