Listen to Rachel Angel's New EP Highway Songs

Alt-country songwriter Rachel Angel has dropped her new EP Highway Songs, a collection of different stories spread across North America, with Angel’s tranquil vocals narrating the way.

Angel wrote during a time when she was also juggling an auto-immune disease in Brooklyn. Splitting the production process between New York and Florida, the songs serve as a reflection of past memories before that difficult time period.

Listen to Rachel Angel’s Highway Songs here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Highway Songs Album Art:

Highway Songs Tracklist:

1. Strapped

2. Mexico

3. Highway Songs

4. Battles

5. Bring Me Down