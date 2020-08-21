Listen to Rachel Angel's New EP Highway Songs

By Lexi Lane  |  August 21, 2020  |  4:41pm
Photo by Yasser Marte Music News Rachel Angel
Listen to Rachel Angel's New EP <i>Highway Songs</i>

Alt-country songwriter Rachel Angel has dropped her new EP Highway Songs, a collection of different stories spread across North America, with Angel’s tranquil vocals narrating the way.

Angel wrote during a time when she was also juggling an auto-immune disease in Brooklyn. Splitting the production process between New York and Florida, the songs serve as a reflection of past memories before that difficult time period.

Listen to Rachel Angel’s Highway Songs here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Highway Songs Album Art:

rachelangel-cover.png

Highway Songs Tracklist:
1. Strapped
2. Mexico
3. Highway Songs
4. Battles
5. Bring Me Down

