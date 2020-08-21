Listen to Rachel Angel's New EP Highway Songs

Alt-country songwriter Rachel Angel has dropped her new EP Highway Songs, a collection of different stories spread across North America, with Angel’s tranquil vocals narrating the way.
Angel wrote during a time when she was also juggling an auto-immune disease in Brooklyn. Splitting the production process between New York and Florida, the songs serve as a reflection of past memories before that difficult time period.
Listen to Rachel Angel’s Highway Songs here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
Highway Songs Album Art:
Highway Songs Tracklist:
1. Strapped
2. Mexico
3. Highway Songs
4. Battles
5. Bring Me Down