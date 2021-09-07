Radiohead Announce Kid A and Amnesiac Reissues

Radiohead have announced a special-edition reissue of their legendary 2000 and 2001 albums Kid A and Amnesiac, compiling them alongside a new album of unreleased recordings and alternate versions of album cuts recorded from 1999-2000 called Kid Amnesiae. The compilation, titled KID A MNESIA, will be available digitally and through a deluxe vinyl LP edition that features all three records, along with a 36-page art book, on Nov. 5 via XL Recordings.

Additionally, two new books of art created by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood during the Kid A and Amnesiac years will be released via Canongate on Nov. 4. The KID A MNESIA Art Book is a 300-page examination of the art-making process for the albums, and Fear Stalks The Land! is a black-and-white compilation of notes, lyrics and sketches that chronicle their creative process.

Radiohead have today (Sept. 7) shared the never-before-heard Kid Amnesiae track “If You Say The Word.” Check out the track below, along with the full KID A MNESIA details, and revisit our ranking of the 10 best Radiohead songs here.

KID A MNESIA Album Art:

Kid Amnesiae Tracklist:

01. LIKE SPINNING PLATES (WHY US? VERSION)

02. UNTITLED V1

03. FOG (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)

04. IF YOU SAY THE WORD

05. FOLLOW ME AROUND

06. PULK/PULL (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)

07. UNTITLED V2

08. THE MORNING BELL (IN THE DARK VERSION)

09. PYRAMID STRINGS

10. ALT. FAST TRACK

11. UNTITLED V3

12. HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS