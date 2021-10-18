Real Estate Release Cover of Television’s “Days”

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Days, indie rockers Real Estate have released a cover of Television’s “Days,” a major influence on their 2011 breakout LP.

Days, Real Estate’s second album, showcased a calculated simplicity in the group’s evolution, and their knack for timeless hooks and guitar-driven tracks. Their Television cover is as smooth and lightly nostalgic as, yet warmer than the original track, with a more bare, slightly acoustic flair and a heightened hook.

Along with the cover, Real Estate have announced they will embark on their first tour in over two years, beginning this fall. At select concerts, the group will play Days from start to finish.

Bassist and band member Alex Bleeker recalled in a statement:

We were on tour, sitting in our fire engine red Dodge Ram 2500 somewhere along the I-95 when someone in the band [...] said, ‘why don’t we call the album Days?’ As I recall, nobody loved it, but more importantly, nobody hated it and it stuck. It’s true, this now decade-old album is named after this fantastic, underappreciated Television tune, which was a joy for us to cover and record for you after all these years.

Find Real Estate’s “Days” cover, 2020 Paste Studio session and tour dates below, and tickets for the tour here.

Real Estate Fall Tour Dates:

November

03 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville*

04 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

05 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch*

06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme*

07 – Madison, WI @ High Noon*

09 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre*

10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue*

11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar*

12 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoor Show)*

13 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner*

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall*

16 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

17 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

18 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts*

19 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios*

20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club^+

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made^#

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made^#

December

15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall^%

(* w/ Kate Bollinger)

(^ Days 10th Anniversary Show)

(+ w/ Liquor Store)

(# w/ Juan Waters)

(% An Evening with Real Estate – 2 Sets)