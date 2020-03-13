Record Store Day Has Been Postponed over Coronavirus Concerns

While Record Store Day 2020 was set to take place on April 18, nearly five weeks away, it has been postponed due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus. It will now tentatively take place on June 20.

According to Record Store Day, the organization managed by the Department of Record Stores, the recommendations of the doctors and scientists working on the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), were taken into heavy consideration while making the decision to postpone.

“We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day, including the customers, the record stores, the artists, labels and more,” said Record Store Day in a press release.

“Record Store Day happens everywhere, every year, and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store,” the release continued. “And hey! Anything with the April 18, 2020, on it just became that much more special!”

Record Store Day hopes that postponing the annual event will still give independent record stores a fighting chance when it comes to making a profit in the future.