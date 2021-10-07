Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to embark on a set of dates in 2020 following the announcement of John Frusciante returning on guitar for the first time since his departure in 2009. Unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way. Following a charming spoof newscast of the band announcing their return, the ‘90s rockers have finally announced a global stadium tour in support of their forthcoming album, which has yet to be announced.

The band will be accompanied by a stacked set of openers for select dates, which include A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, Thundercat and King Princess. The tour is set to begin June 22 in Europe, making stops in Spain, Italy and Germany, amongst other countries, before heading to North America in July beginning in Denver, Colorado, and ending in September in Arlington, Texas.

Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. local time in North America, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. local time in Europe. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For complete details, including American Express presale, you can visit the band’s website here.

Below, watch the band’s full announcement and revisit their iconic Woodstock ‘99 performance of “Under the Bridge.” Scroll further for complete details of the band’s stadium tour.

June

04 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic=

10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark=

15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium=

18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, UK @ London Stadium~

29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park~

July

01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park~

03 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

05 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium=

08 – Paris, France @ Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion=

July

23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium+

Aug

03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^^?

10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

Sep

01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium^

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^

08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

(= — with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat)

(~ — with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat)

(* — with special guests HAIM and Thundercat?+with special guests Beck and Thundercat)

(^ — with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat)

(^^ — with special guests The Strokes and King Princess)

(# — with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat)