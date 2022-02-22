Regina Spektor Announces New Album Home, before and after, Shares "Becoming All Alone"

Beloved New York City singer/songwriter Regina Spektor has announced her first new album in six years, Home, before and after, coming June 24 on Warner Records. Sweeping lead single and album opener “Becoming All Alone” is out now.

Spektor recorded Home, before and after in upstate New York, co-producing alongside Grammy winner John Congleton. The result, her eighth studio LP and first since 2016’s Remember Us to Life, is described in a press release as her “most quintessentially ‘New York’ [album] in years.”

The city’s “bars and corner delis” are the backdrop of “Becoming All Alone,” which begins with Spektor narrating a run-in with God over delicately regal synths, strings and piano. Bass and drums kick the song up a notch after its first chorus; meanwhile, Spektor holds the big guy to account, singing, “And I just want to ride / But this whole world, it makes me carsick / Stop the meter, sir / You have a heart, why don’t you use it?” The track’s grand orchestral bridge matches the scope of its existential concept, only to return to Spektor and her piano: “I’m becoming all alone again.”

In a tweet announcing her album, Spektor reflected, “What a crazy world it has been. And still is. I’m just so glad it IS… cause knowing us humans, that’s not always a given… I’m full of extra gratitude and love for the world these days. Just glad to be here.”

Spektor will play a special homecoming show at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 11—artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, Feb. 23, followed by Live Nation pre-sale on Feb. 24 and general on-sale on Feb. 25. (Ticket info here.) She also has a handful of Utah and Colorado shows set for July.

Watch the “Becoming All Alone” video below, and see the details of Home, before and after and Spektor’s tour dates further down.

Home, before and after Tracklist:

01. Becoming All Alone

02. Up The Mountain

03. One Man’s Prayer

04. Raindrops

05. SugarMan

06. What Might Have Been

07. Spacetime Fairytale

08. Coin

09. Loveology

10. Through A Door

Home, before and after Art:

Regina Spektor Tour Dates:

April

11 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

July

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

08 – Aspen, CO @ Villar PAC

09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre