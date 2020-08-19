Regina Spektor Shines in "Prisoners" Performance on The Late Show

Making a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Regina Spektor performed her 2002 song “Prisoners” through the show’s ”#PLAYATHOME” series.

The live performance was recorded in the summer of 2019, after Spektor’s Broadway run. Directed by Daniel Ryan, Spektor mesmerizes on the piano as tap dancer Caleb Teicher accompanies the song.

“When I did my solo piano tour, I revisited some of the older songs,” Spektor explained. While dreaming up fun things for the Broadway shows I invited Caleb, who is brilliant at using tap as percussion, to check out ‘Prisoners.’ After the shows, we filmed the song at Roulette in Brooklyn, just to have a memory of that wonderful moment. Little did we know that being alone in a theater and on opposite sides of the stage would be where the world was heading. I await the day we can all dance and perform together – but for now I’m so glad to share this performance during a time I’ve been missing playing music for people.”

Watch Regina Spektor perform “Prisoners” below.