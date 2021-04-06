Remember Sports Share "Out Loud" Ahead of Like a Stone

Philadelphia band Remember Sports has released “Out Loud,” the latest in a string of singles ahead of Like a Stone. The LP, out April 23 via Father/Daughter Records and Big Scary Monsters, is one of the 10 albums Paste is most excited about this April.

With a near seven-minute runtime, “Out Loud” is one of Remember Sports’ longest songs to date. Warm acoustic guitars add a certain comfort to the band’s brand of indie rock, with each player getting a chance to shine at the forefront of the mix throughout the song’s extended run. Guitarist Jack Washburn and bassist Catherine Dwyer add layers of emotion with their harmonies on pining lyrics “I’m not going backwards / We can turn around / When everything else feels broken / You’re still words in my mouth,” yet it’s lead singer Carmen Perry who takes the cake on the latest track. In Washburn’s words via a statement, Perry goes “full Ariana Grande” with her powerful vocal takes, “and the whispering she does on that last chorus is one of the most special moments on the record for me.”

Listen to “Out Loud” below, and keep scrolling to revisit Remember Sports’ 2018 session in the Paste Studio. You can preorder Like a Stone here.