Retirement Party Announce Breakup

The band first gained attention with their 2017 EP Strictly Speaking, followed by full-length albums Somewhat Literate in 2018 and Runaway Dog in 2020. They were featured on Paste’s “15 Chicago Bands You Need To Know” list in 2018, and were featured multiple times in our Best Songs of the Week lists.

Read the band’s full statement below.

It comes with great sadness that we share that Retirement Party has reached its end. Some of our lives are going in different directions and it doesn’t feel right to try to continue the band at this moment. We will be recording/releasing 3 more songs, and announcing our last tour on Wednesday. Unfortunately we will no longer be heading on our European tour in June.

Thank you all so much for the love and support these last 5 years. Making music together and getting to jump around on stage for y’all is something we’ll all cherish forever. While we aren’t going everywhere on this tour, we hope we’ll get to have a proper farewell with as many of you as we can.

With love,

Avery, James, Eddy, and Cee