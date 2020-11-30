Ohmme, Retirement Party, NNAMDÏ and More Appear on Compilation Benefitting Chicago Community Jail Support

Various Chicago-based musicians, including Retirement Party, Ratboys, NNAMDÏ, Lala Lala and many more, are joining forces on a new compilation album Warm Violet: A Benefit For Chicago Community Jail Support.

Featuring a mix of covers, demos and new songs, the compilation is available exclusively via Bandcamp on Dec. 4. The proceeds raised will benefit the Chicago Community Jail Support mutual aid project. NNAMDÏ and Post Animal released their collaboration “Full Fangs” today, as an early glimpse of the album.

“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” Post Animal said about the song. “The idea was sparked during a sound check last fall while we were on tour with OHMME and Twin Peaks and the rest was destiny.”

View the compilation cover art and tracklist below. Listen to NNAMDÏ and Post Animal’s new song “Full Fangs,” and purchase the album here.

01. Ariel Zetina – Shoulda Worn Fuchsia (Raw Mix)

02. AQ – Happy Dance

03. Nnamdi x Post Animal – Full Fangs

04. Lorelei – Get In The Groove

05. OHMME – There Goes A Tenner (cover)

06. Bill MacKay – Grapes on the Vine

07. Spirits Having Fun – Broken Cloud

08. Chelsea Bridge x Havadine Stone – Pepper

09. Ken Vandermark – Mutual Light

10. Options – Get Me (demo)

11. Liam Kazar – There You Go Again

12. HEAD- Never Miss A Beat

13. Half Gringa – Afraid of Horses (live)

14. Je’raf – Ballad of the Flat Earthers

15. Fire-Toolz – dEcRePiT ? PhOeNiX

16. Tyresta – A Better World

17. Floatie – In The Night

18. Norman W. Long – Recovering Landscape/Community

19. Lala Lala – Clarity (demo)

20. Madeleine and Isabella Aguilar – Clear

21. Ratboys – Alien with a Sleep Mask On (demo)

22. Patter – DFA

23. Retirement Party – The Things We Do To Feel Alright (demo)

24. Monogamy – Go To Work !

25. RXM Reality – Red Light

26. Angel Bat Dawid – Black Slight

27. Chris Sutter – Light Light

28. Oux – Passion (acoustic)

29. Birdlabs – Mary (All Things Are Delicately Interconnected)

30. 8990 – Zebra

31. Cee Dertz – Me N My TeeVee

32. Lettering – Bozo Flip (demo)

33. Glass Noose – Onion Wine

34. Faithful – Visionz

35. Midnight Minds – Promontory

36. WAD – Blood Moon

37. Into It. Over It. – Ravenswood (live)

38. Pet Symmetry – Potted Plant Meets Vintage Amp: A Katherine Grube Love Story (live) 39. Avery Springer – Shorts Song

40. Better Love – Aqua Blue

41. Lily the Fields – Sentences

42. Charles Joseph Smith – Bucket Drum Samba

43. Bone Reader – Promises

44. The JuJu Exchange – Fecundity

45. Resavoir – Ill Wind (live)

46. Eli Winter – Knock It Out (live 8/31/2019 at Space L in Houston, TX)