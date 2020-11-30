Ohmme, Retirement Party, NNAMDÏ and More Appear on Compilation Benefitting Chicago Community Jail Support

Various Chicago-based musicians, including Retirement Party, Ratboys, NNAMDÏ, Lala Lala and many more, are joining forces on a new compilation album Warm Violet: A Benefit For Chicago Community Jail Support.
Featuring a mix of covers, demos and new songs, the compilation is available exclusively via Bandcamp on Dec. 4. The proceeds raised will benefit the Chicago Community Jail Support mutual aid project. NNAMDÏ and Post Animal released their collaboration “Full Fangs” today, as an early glimpse of the album.
“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” Post Animal said about the song. “The idea was sparked during a sound check last fall while we were on tour with OHMME and Twin Peaks and the rest was destiny.”
View the compilation cover art and tracklist below. Listen to NNAMDÏ and Post Animal’s new song “Full Fangs,” and purchase the album here.
01. Ariel Zetina – Shoulda Worn Fuchsia (Raw Mix)
02. AQ – Happy Dance
03. Nnamdi x Post Animal – Full Fangs
04. Lorelei – Get In The Groove
05. OHMME – There Goes A Tenner (cover)
06. Bill MacKay – Grapes on the Vine
07. Spirits Having Fun – Broken Cloud
08. Chelsea Bridge x Havadine Stone – Pepper
09. Ken Vandermark – Mutual Light
10. Options – Get Me (demo)
11. Liam Kazar – There You Go Again
12. HEAD- Never Miss A Beat
13. Half Gringa – Afraid of Horses (live)
14. Je’raf – Ballad of the Flat Earthers
15. Fire-Toolz – dEcRePiT ? PhOeNiX
16. Tyresta – A Better World
17. Floatie – In The Night
18. Norman W. Long – Recovering Landscape/Community
19. Lala Lala – Clarity (demo)
20. Madeleine and Isabella Aguilar – Clear
21. Ratboys – Alien with a Sleep Mask On (demo)
22. Patter – DFA
23. Retirement Party – The Things We Do To Feel Alright (demo)
24. Monogamy – Go To Work !
25. RXM Reality – Red Light
26. Angel Bat Dawid – Black Slight
27. Chris Sutter – Light Light
28. Oux – Passion (acoustic)
29. Birdlabs – Mary (All Things Are Delicately Interconnected)
30. 8990 – Zebra
31. Cee Dertz – Me N My TeeVee
32. Lettering – Bozo Flip (demo)
33. Glass Noose – Onion Wine
34. Faithful – Visionz
35. Midnight Minds – Promontory
36. WAD – Blood Moon
37. Into It. Over It. – Ravenswood (live)
38. Pet Symmetry – Potted Plant Meets Vintage Amp: A Katherine Grube Love Story (live) 39. Avery Springer – Shorts Song
40. Better Love – Aqua Blue
41. Lily the Fields – Sentences
42. Charles Joseph Smith – Bucket Drum Samba
43. Bone Reader – Promises
44. The JuJu Exchange – Fecundity
45. Resavoir – Ill Wind (live)
46. Eli Winter – Knock It Out (live 8/31/2019 at Space L in Houston, TX)