Rex Orange County Charged with Sexual Assault in U.K.

Rex Orange County, the English singer/songwriter born Alexander James O’Connor, has been charged in the U.K. with six counts of sexual assault, which he has denied, according to a report from The Sun.

O’Connor is accused of assaulting a woman “aged over 16” multiple times over the summer, including twice in London’s West End on June 1, again in a taxi, and three more times at his home in the city’s Notting Hill neighborhood the next day.

The musician appeared in London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday, where he pled not guilty and was released on bail ahead of a three-day provisional trial, set to take place on Jan. 3, 2023.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a rep for Rex Orange County tells Paste. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

Rex Orange County self-released his debut album Bcos U Will Never B Free in 2015, when he was 17 years old. His big break was an appearance on Tyler, The Creator’s acclaimed 2017 solo album Flower Boy. He has released four studio albums in total, including this year’s Who Cares?