Rihanna Returns with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Track "Lift Me Up" This Week

The indefinite wait for her ninth album continues, but this week, Rihanna shares her first new solo track since 2016. “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be released via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records this Friday, Oct. 28.

As a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” alongside Nigerian singer/songwriter and producer Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler. Göransson also produced the song, which was recorded in five different countries.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

“The release of ‘Lift Me Up’ ushers in the next era of Rihanna’s iconic career,” a press release teases. Between that and the pop star’s upcoming Super Bowl performance, it feels like the aforementioned wait may finally be nearing an end. Her last album was 2016’s widely acclaimed ANTI, and in the years since, she’s released collaborations with PartyNextDoor and N.E.R.D.

“Lift Me Up” is available for pre-save now—we’ll add it to this post once it’s released. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By is due out on Nov. 4, one week ahead of the film hitting U.S. theaters on Nov. 11.