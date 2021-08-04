Rihanna Is Now a Billionaire

Officially the wealthiest female musician in the world—and the second wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey—Rihanna is now a member of the billionaire class. While certainly adding to her immense wealth, her fortune has not come from music, but her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, as well as her lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty. According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty was bringing $550 million in annual revenue as early as 2018, and Rihanna is now worth approximately $1.7 billion.

Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics company notable for catering to a diverse range of skin tones and shades, is a 50-50 venture with luxury goods brand LVMH, run by the world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault. The sudden uptick in her net worth is the result of a $2.8 billion valuation on the company, which entitles her to $1.4 billion. Rihanna now joins the elite ranks of fellow billionaire musicians Jay-Z, Sean Combs and Paul McCartney.

Anti, Rihanna’s last studio album, arrived way back in 2016, though she’s hopped on a few different singles since then. Whether this windfall of cash will help usher in a new era of her music or push it further back towards the horizon, we cannot say, but in the meantime you can motivate yourself to reach Rihanna’s status with her “Work” video below.