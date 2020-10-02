Sad13 Shares "Paint's Peeling" For Rilo Kiley Covers Compilation

There’s a new Rilo Kiley covers compilation titled No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp, which will arrive on Nov. 6 via Bandcamp. The compilation features Sad13, Mannequin Pussy, Diet Cig, Adult Mom, Lisa Prank, Anika Pyle, Gladie and more.

Today, Sad13 shared her cover of “Paint’s Peeling,” which first appeared on Rilo Kiley’s 2002 album The Execution Of All Things. Until it drops, all of the album’s proceeds will be donated to G.L.I.T.S., a NYC-based non-profit, social justice, advocacy and service organization addressing the health and rights crises faced by transgender sex workers.

Rilo Kiley’s reissue of their self-titled 1999 debut album is also out now.

Listen to Sad13’s rendition of “Paint’s Peeling” and preorder The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp here. Scroll down for the compilation’s album artwork and tracklist.

01. The Good That Won’t Come Out – Gladie

02. Paint’s Peeling – Sad13

03. The Execution Of All Things – Mannequin Pussy

04. So Long – Eric Slick

05. Capturing Moods – Diet Cig

06. A Better Son/Daughter – Verdigrls

07. Hail To Whatever You Found In The Sunlight That Surrounds You – Sailor Boyfriend

08. My Slumbering Heart – Dump Him

09. Three Hopeful Thoughts – Gay Meat

10. With Arms Outstretched – Adult Mom

11. Spectacular Views – Lisa Prank

12. Bonus: Emotional – Riverby

13. Bonus: Jenny You’re Barely Alive – Aftercrush

14. Bonus: Glendora – Anika Pyle