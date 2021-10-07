Riot Fest 2021: Vic Mensa, Les Savy Fav, Taking Back Sunday and more

By Jade Gomez  |  October 7, 2021  |  4:05pm
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features Riot Fest
Riot Fest 2021: Vic Mensa, Les Savy Fav, Taking Back Sunday and more

Festival season is back, baby! In September, Paste ventured back out to Chicago for Riot Fest, one of the best rock-centric festivals with a stacked lineup in the face of the rolling tides of a pandemic. Featuring everyone from Chicago rap darling Vic Mensa to our favorite pop punk newcomers Meet Me at the Altar, emo pioneers Taking Back Sunday to the murderous folk of Amigo the Devil, Paste got to get up close and personal with some of our favorite highlights. Stay tuned for further Riot Fest coverage and stay safe as we inch closer to our normal world of live music once more.

Amigo the Devil

ATD-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Beach Goons

BEACHGOONS-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Best Coast

BC-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

BLACKSTARKIDS

BSK-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Ganser

GANSER-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

girlpuppy

GIRLPUPPY-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Les Savy Fav

LSF-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Meet Me at the Altar

MMATA-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Mother Mother

MM-RIOT.JPG

Photo by Jade Gomez

Taking Back Sunday

TBS-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Vic Mensa

VM-RIOT.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

