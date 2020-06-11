Paste Live: Rising Appalachia & Ray Wylie Hubbard

Tune in today, Thursday, June 11, for the latest edition of our livestream interview and music series hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Rising Appalachia at 5pm ET, followed by Ray Wylie Hubbard at 5:25pm ET. This week, we’re raising money to help for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which seeks racial justice through litigation, advocacy and public education.

First up are Leah Song and Chloe Smith of New Orleans folk group Rising Appalachia. Song and Smith will each be performing solo. You can watch them perform at the Paste Studio in Atlanta earlier this year here:

Then we’ll be joined by outlaw country troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard, author of the memoir A Life… Well, Lived and the singer/songwriter behind a 17 albums since his 1976 debut Ray Wylie Hubbard and the Cowboy Twinkies.

