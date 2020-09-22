Rituals of Mine Releases New Single "Trauma" From Forthcoming Album HYPE NOSTALGIA

Rituals of Mine (aka Terra Lopez) released a new single titled “Trauma.” It’s the latest release from her forthcoming album HYPE NOSTALGIA, out on Sept. 25 via Carpark Records. The song takes on an eerie electronic feel, as Lopez quietly relays lines like “Maybe it’s in my blood / Maybe it’s yours now.” The music video propels the song’s power, even timing the flickering lights and scene shifts to the instrumentals.

“While writing HYPE NOSTALGIA I was really working through the concept of intergenerational trauma and realized that I’ve been carrying my parents’ individual traumas my entire life,” Lopez said. “To realize that you’ve been living with someone else’s pain for so long was a very emotional headspace to be in and I was determined to start the process of shedding that mental weight so that I could break the cycle of abuse, violence, and suffering that I was born into. The line ‘trauma could never figure me out’ is an ode to myself and to the fact that despite the circumstances around me, I didn’t succumb to it. I persevered, I continue to persevere. This song is for anyone that might resonate with fighting every single day to break the cycle. If you know, you know.”

Lopez will host a listening party and special performance to commemorate HYPE NOSTALGIA’s release this weekend. Both events will take place at 7 p.m. PST on YouTube, with the listening party on Friday (Sept. 25) and the album release show on Saturday (Sept. 26).

Watch the video for “Trauma” below. Read Paste’s September 2020 album preview, which features HYPE NOSTALGIA, here.