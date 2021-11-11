Rolling Loud 2021: A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Duke Deuce and More

By Jade Gomez  |  November 11, 2021  |  4:15pm
Rolling Loud has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, becoming the must-see festival for hip-hop’s brightest up-and-comers along with seasoned vets. Paste came along for the ride, witnessing talent in the birthplace of the genre amongst fans from across the country. In exclusive portraits, Paste was able to get up close and personal with the likes of A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Duke Deuce and more as they took on one of the last major festivals of the year.

A$AP Ferg

DSC_0017.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Bas

DSC_0513.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Beanz

DSC_0249.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Duke Deuce

DSC_0281.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Jeris Johnson

DSC_0290.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

J.I.

DSC_0296.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Joey Bada$$

DSC_0682.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Kali

DSC_0047.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Maxo Kream

DSC_0141.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Robb Bank$

DSC_0272.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

SSGKobe

DSC_0081.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

The Hxliday

DSC_0111.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Tyla Yaweh

DSC_0126.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

YN Jay

DSC_0193.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Young Devyn

DSC_0502.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

