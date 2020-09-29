The xx's Romy Madley-Croft Shares Debut Solo Single "Lifetime"

Romy Madley-Croft of The xx dropped her debut solo single “Lifetime” via Young Turks Recordings. The upbeat new track was produced with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni in London during lockdown. According to Romy, the song is about “being totally in the moment and celebrating it.”

In an Instagram performance earlier this year, Romy hinted at a forthcoming solo album, but details about a title or release date have yet to be revealed.

Romy recently co-wrote songs with Jehnny Beth, which appeared on Beth’s 2020 debut solo album To Love Is To Live. Read Paste’s interview with Beth here, as she talks about her work with Romy.

Watch the “Lifetime” video, created by designer Patrick Saville and animator Connor Campbell, below.