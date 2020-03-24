Rosalía Shares Second Single of the Year, "Dolerme"

Since the release of her experimental flamenco concept album El mal querer in late 2018, Spanish singer Rosalía has dropped several non-album singles that see her flirting with new and different sounds, including the award-winning single “Con Altura” featuring Reggaeton singer J Balvin.

“Dolerme,” “hurt me” in English, is her second single of the year after January’s “Juro Que.” We find Rosalía pivoting once again into new sonic territory, now into pop guitar-focused balladry not dissimilar to her work on her 2017 debut Los ángeles. It’s less flamenco (though those sounds are still present) and more late ‘90s sentimentalism, with processed drums and a conservative use of auto-tune to highlight her already emotive powerhouse voice.

The track’s sensitive accompanying single art pictures Rosalía with a mad-looking chihuahua, a knife and a surgical mask on the floor, leaving us to wonder if this is the singer’s current state during our global COVID-19 quarantine. Along with the single, Rosalía shared a sweet message on staying strong during our time of social distance.

Dolerme https://t.co/W6PcpaL3jXpic.twitter.com/c8DvNkut3O — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) March 24, 2020

“Many of us are in quarantine and not leaving our homes. I was in quarantine and I lost a bit of time because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others in my own way. I know what I do as an artist may seem expendable, for some it will be, but for me to be able to make music is good for my mental health. This song is called “Dolerme” and I hope it makes you feel a little better than I did when I made it. Please take care of yourself and take care of everyone you have around, with all my love.”

You can check out “Dolerme” below.