Rosalía Announces MOTOMAMI World Tour

Spanish pop superstar Rosalía has announced her first-ever world tour in support of her acclaimed new album, MOTOMAMI. Produced by Live Nation, the MOTOMAMI World Tour spans 46 shows and 15 countries, running through the end of 2022.
Rosalía’s run begins in July at Almería, Spain’s Recinto Ferial de Almeria, with stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam and London before finishing up at Paris, France’s Accor Arena in mid-December.
Paste praised MOTOMAMI among March’s best albums, with Elise Soutar writing, “By seamlessly exploring sexuality and spirituality through an eclectic mix of reggaeton, flamenco and even elements of hyperpop, Rosalía once again emerges as a nearly peerless artist who can slip into any genre and execute it with ease.”
MOTOMAMI topped Spotify’s Global Album Chart upon its debut, a first for a Spanish artist. Rosalía performed on Saturday Night Live and TikTok Live (in a first-of-its-kind stream) surrounding the album’s March 18 release, drawing three million viewers to the latter appearance.
Watch Rosalía’s TikTok Live session and see her complete tour slate below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time.
Rosalía MOTOMAMI World Tour Dates:
July
06 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
09 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja
12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros
14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum
16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur
19-20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
23-24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
29 – A Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo
August
01 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret
14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional
17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex
19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tokio Marine Hall
25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar
28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
31 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena
September
03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo
15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
18 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall
19 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall
23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October
02 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
04 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07-08 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater
12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy
22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
November
25 – Porto, Portugal @ Altice Forum Braga
27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
December
01 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
04 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
07 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
18 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena