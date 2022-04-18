Rosalía Announces MOTOMAMI World Tour

Spanish pop superstar Rosalía has announced her first-ever world tour in support of her acclaimed new album, MOTOMAMI. Produced by Live Nation, the MOTOMAMI World Tour spans 46 shows and 15 countries, running through the end of 2022.

Rosalía’s run begins in July at Almería, Spain’s Recinto Ferial de Almeria, with stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam and London before finishing up at Paris, France’s Accor Arena in mid-December.

Paste praised MOTOMAMI among March’s best albums, with Elise Soutar writing, “By seamlessly exploring sexuality and spirituality through an eclectic mix of reggaeton, flamenco and even elements of hyperpop, Rosalía once again emerges as a nearly peerless artist who can slip into any genre and execute it with ease.”

MOTOMAMI topped Spotify’s Global Album Chart upon its debut, a first for a Spanish artist. Rosalía performed on Saturday Night Live and TikTok Live (in a first-of-its-kind stream) surrounding the album’s March 18 release, drawing three million viewers to the latter appearance.

Watch Rosalía’s TikTok Live session and see her complete tour slate below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Rosalía MOTOMAMI World Tour Dates:

July

06 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria

09 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja

12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros

14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum

16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur

19-20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

23-24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

29 – A Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo

August

01 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret

14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex

19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex

22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tokio Marine Hall

25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar

28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

31 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

September

03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo

15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

19 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October

02 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07-08 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater

12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy

22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

November

25 – Porto, Portugal @ Altice Forum Braga

27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

December

01 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

04 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

07 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

18 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena