Rose Hotel Announces New Album, New Song, New Paste Studio Video

Rose Hotel, the psychedelic indie folk project of Atlanta’s Jordan Reynolds, has a new album on the way. A Pawn Surrender is her first album since her self-released 2019 debut, I Will Only Come When It’s a Yes, and it’s due out June 7 on Strolling Bones Records.

After getting her start playing keys for Kentucky psych-rock band Buffalo Rodeo at the age of 19, Reynolds has become an in-demand keyboard player for the likes of Faye Webster, Neighbor Lady, Susto and She Returns From War, but after five years, it was time for another solo record, this time co-produced with fellow Atlantans Damon Moon and Graham Tavel. “I brought Damon and Graham together to form one unified brain with me,” she says. “Damon’s incredibly curated studio space has a certain crispness that I was after. He knows how to get that clean, beautiful, organic sound. On the other end of the spectrum, Graham comes from a background in Punk and DIY, and brings a really unique analog approach. Together, I think we found a sweet spot between HiFi and LoFi.”

Paste is thrilled to premiere the first song off the album, “Not Like That,” which she played for us in the Paste Studio late last year and we can finally share with the world. “I wrote ‘Not Like That’ during the aftermath of a falling out with a very close friend,” Reynolds says. “I was feeling really heavy about the friend breakup. I’m calling them on their bullshit, but also trying to have empathy for how hard it is for them to see it themselves. Wishing they could be honest with themselves and the people who love them about who they really are, but knowing that they don’t have the capacity to do so.”

Here’s the album version:

And here’s her performance for Paste Studio on the Road in Atlanta:

Reynolds will be taking her new songs to SXSW (including the soon-to-be-announced Paste party) prior to a handful of album release shows in May and June.

SXSW Schedule:

March 14 – Athens in Austin Official Showcase @ Lambert’s (9:40pm)

March 15 – Paste Magazine East Austin Block Party @ High Noon (3:20pm)

March 16 – New West Records & Friends @ Sagebrush (6:00pm)

Announcing Album Release Shows:

May 30 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement (Tickets)

May 31 — Athens, GA @ Flicker (Tickets)

June 1 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl (Tickets)

June 6 — Washington, DC @ Byrdland Records (FREE with RSVP)

June 7 — Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

June 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Abyssinia (Tickets)