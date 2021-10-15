Giveaway: Win a Coffee Date with Roses & Revolutions!

It’s a big day for fans of Rochester, New York-based indie-pop duo Roses & Revolutions (aka longtime collaborators Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt), whose latest EP, Midnight Monsters, is out now.

In honor of the record’s release, Paste and Nettwerk Music Group are teaming up for a giveaway inspired by “Coffee,” the band’s EP centerpiece featuring electro-pop artist Lostboycrow.

One lucky Paste reader will win not only two mugs and a bag of coffee, but also a coffee date with Roses & Revolutions via Zoom. So, as the duo sing, “Meet me downstairs in the lobby for a cup of coffee / We can talk it out.”

Readers who want a chance to win can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 22, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Coffee” below, and the rest of the duo’s Midnight Monsters EP right here.