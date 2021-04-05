Rostam Releases “Changephobia” Ahead of Sophomore Album

In a stunning lead-up to his first solo album since 2017’s Half-Light, Rostam has released the title track for his forthcoming album Changephobia. The singer/songwriter, best known as a founding member of seminal indie-pop band Vampire Weekend, and producer for the likes of HAIM and Clairo, wrestles with fear and struggle as part of a larger story of adapting to change.

The single marks a striking change from past records, trading the whimsical pop-rock sound for lo-fi jazz elements that speak to the record’s experimental nature, with a saxophone solo provided by Henry Solomon. The album, due out June 4 on Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution, features elements of psych-rock, synth-pop and blues elements as a cool companion to an uncertain summer.

In a statement reflecting on the process of writing “Changephobia,” Rostam explains:

One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether: all of a sudden a new melody, a new feeling, and new words came out of me and I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say. The song “Changephobia” is partly about something we can all be guilty of, avoiding our own feelings. I think of it as a reminder not to.

Listen to “Changephobia” below, along with Vampire Weekend’s 2007 Daytrotter session, and see the details of Changephobia further down. You can preorder the album here.

Changephobia Tracklist:

01. These Kids We Knew

02. From the Back of a Cab

03. Unfold You

04. 4Runner

05. Changephobia

06. Kinney

07. Bio18

08. [interlude]

09. To Communicate

10. Next Thing

11. Starlight

Changephobia Album Art: