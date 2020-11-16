Routine Share Video for New Single "Calm and Collected"

Routine, the collaborative project of Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, have shared a new single, “Calm and Collected,” alongside its music video. Following “Cady Road,” this is the second track released from Routines’ debut EP, And Other Things, arriving on Nov. 20 through Friends Of / Dead Oceans.

The single’s accompanying video, shot by Eleanor Petry, was filmed throughout Joshua Tree. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the EP was also written and recorded there.

The duo explain of their new video:

We have both been wanting to collaborate with our good friend Eleanor for a while and the timing just lined up perfectly. Eleanor makes the most beautiful videos and we wanted something kind of dreamy and organic. When we scheduled the shoot in Joshua Tree, we didn’t realize that there would be a full moon. That definitely added a magical element to a project that already felt so special.

Watch the video for “Calm and Collected” below. You can preorder And Other Things here.