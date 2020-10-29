Routine Share First Single "Cady Road" From Debut EP And Other Things

Routine, the new musical project of Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott & Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, annouced their debut EP And Other Things out Nov. 20 through Friends Of / Dead Oceans.

The band’s first single “Cady Road” dives into a desert-inspired indie sound, with lyrics like “Stoking the fire of the past / The present melts away / And that’s okay” maintaining the feeling of staying hopeful throughout life.

“In Annie’s songs I hear a yearning for something just out of reach, something unachievable,” Duterte said. “She’s such a great singer, so it felt good to just layer instruments to make her vision for it feel fully fleshed out.”

Listen to Routine’s first song together “Cady Road” below. Keep scrolling for the And Other Things EP art and tracklist, available for preorder here.

And Other Things EP Art:

And Other Things Tracklist:

01. Cady Road

02. Numb Enough

03. Song 5

04. And Other Things

05. Calm and Collected