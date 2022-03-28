Roxy Music Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

It’s difficult to overstate just how influential Roxy Music have been on alternative music as a whole, despite only lasting a decade as a record-making outfit. Too musically complex to just be categorized as “glam rock,” but too campy and pop-oriented to fit in with their prog-rock contemporaries, the London band’s excellent self-titled debut album, which turns 50 this year, helped to pioneer art rock as we know it. Now, to celebrate the anniversary, the band have announced a 50th anniversary tour that will make stops in 10 North American cities in September, with special guest St. Vincent playing a support slot at every stop except Boston, and three cities in the U.K. in October.

According to a video announcement posted by frontman Bryan Ferry on Twitter, the tour will see Ferry reunite with Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson (all members of the band’s classic 1972 lineup) on tour for the first time in 11 years. Unsurprisingly, their fellow original member Brian Eno, who left the band in 1973 to launch his own impressive solo career and produce for pretty much every artist inspired by Roxy Music, will not be joining the band on tour.

Presale for the North American dates begins Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time and will wrap up Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m. local time. Regular tickets will go on sale Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages including premium tickets, access to a VIP lounge, limited edition merchandise and more will be available for purchase for each North American tour stop.

In further celebration of half a century of Roxy Music, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be reissuing special anniversary editions of all eight of their studio albums, featuring “a new half-speed cut, revised artwork and a deluxe gloss laminated finish,” according to a press release. The release schedule kicks off with reissues of 1972’s Roxy Music and 1973’s For Your Pleasure available beginning April 1, with the remaining albums to re-arrive in pairs as the year goes on. You can pre-order the reissues here.

Check out audio from a 1974 Roxy Music concert from the Paste archives below, and keep scrolling to see a full list of the band’s 2022 tour dates.

Roxy Music Tour Dates:

September

07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum^

October

10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

(^ = w/ St. Vincent)