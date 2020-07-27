Run The Jewels Release Video for "JU$T"

Run The Jewels, the duo made up of El-P and Killer Mike, have shared the lyric video for their song “JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)” off their critically-acclaimed album RTJ4. Created by Pulse Films’ Winston Hacking, the colorful stop-motion video helps illustrate the ways systemic racism is inexorably entangled with capitalism, both throughout history and in the present day.

“I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation,” states Hacking. “Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy’s classic ‘Shut ‘Em Down’ video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual fuck you to systemic racism.”

From the release of RTJ4, the duo have raised over $170K in donations for the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Program. The duo also just announced a collaboration with cannabis producer LEMONNADE to create a Run The Jewels-branded strain called Ooh La La. Learn more about the partnership here.

Watch the “JU$T” video below, and read Paste’s review of RTJ4 here.