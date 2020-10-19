Watch Run The Jewels Perform RTJ4 In Full For Voter Initiative

On Saturday night (Oct. 17), Run the Jewels performed their most recent album RTJ4 in its entirety on Adult Swim for the livestream concert titled “Holy Calamavote.” The initiative, sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s, encouraged people to vote as well as support the ACLU.

RTJ4 was featured in Paste’s list of great rap albums from summer 2020 (so far) and our list of the 10 best hip-hop albums of 2020 (so far). You can read Paste’s review of the album here.

Run the Jewels will also perform during the virtual 2020 Adult Swim Festival on Nov. 13-14 via YouTube. The festival will include several never-seen-before performances and exclusive livestreams.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared a remix of “We The Ones” featuring RTJ’s Killer Mike and spoken-word poet Big Rube.

Watch Run the Jewels perform RTJ4 for “Holy Calamavote” below.