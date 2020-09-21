Watch: Run The Jewels Announce Performance with Adult Swim & Ben & Jerry's for Voter Turnout

In honor of National Voter Registration Day taking place tomorrow, Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s are joining forces to announce their first-ever broadcast livestream event ‘Holy Calamavote.’ Run The Jewels’ performance will air on Oct. 10 exclusively on the channel, in order to encourage voter turnout in the November election.

Run The Jewels will perform their latest album RTJ4 in its entirety, with no commercial breaks, making it a ground-breaking event for both the duo and the channel.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels said. “This will be fun.”

Along with the aired television performance at midnight EST, viewers will also have the option to watch the stream on Adult Swim’s website here. It will also be available on their YouTube channel afterwards, with encouragement to donate to the ACLU.

“With people marching in the streets around our country, it couldn’t be more clear that justice is on the ballot this November,” Jabari Paul, the US Activism Manager at Ben & Jerry’s, said. “Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That’s why we are proud that Run The Jewels is helping spread that word and we’re pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen.”

For more information about Run The Jewels’ performance for the ‘Holy Calamavote’ event, visit here. Read Paste’s review of RTJ4 here.