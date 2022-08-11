Run The Jewels Return to Colbert to Perform "A Few Words For The Firing Squad"

When Run the Jewels isn’t tearing it up onstage as the supporting act for Rage Against the Machine’s Public Service Announcement Tour, they’re tearing up the late-night circuit. Last night (Aug. 10), the acclaimed rap duo stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in between tour dates for a passionate performance of “A Few Words For The Firing Squad” off their 2020 album RTJ4.

The two immediately launch into the incredible album closer, urging the audience to clap as the opening synths creep louder and louder. Daptone saxophonist Cochemea Gastelum performs with conviction, adding urgency to the anxiety-inducing beat. Killer Mike and El-P exchange stories of trauma, anxiety and fear that shaped them into who they are today.

Below, watch Run The Jewels perform “A Few Words For The Firing Squad” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.