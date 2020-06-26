Ruston Kelly Unveils Enchanting New Single "Radio Cloud"

By Danielle Chelosky  |  June 26, 2020  |  1:13pm
Photo by Alexa King Music News Ruston Kelly
Ruston Kelly has released new single “Radio Cloud” ahead of his forthcoming album Shape & Destroy, out Aug. 28 via Rounder Records.

“Radio Cloud” is the Nashville singer/songwriter’s third single from the album so far. It’s a cathartic country-folk ballad, following the release of the very Elliott Smith influenced “Rubber” and “Brave.” The album is sure to be an enchanting, emotional masterpiece.

Preorder Shape & Destroy here, and listen to “Radio Cloud” below. Further down, watch Ruston Kelly’s 2019 Paste Studio session. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Shape & Destroy Album Art:

shapeanddestroy_rustonkelly.png

Shape & Destroy Tracklist:

1. In The Blue
2. Radio Cloud
3. Alive
4. Changes
5. Mid-Morning Lament
6. Brave
7. Clean
8. Rubber
9. Jubilee
10. Closest Thing
11. Pressure
12. Under The Sun
13. Hallelujah Anyway

