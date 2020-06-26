Ruston Kelly Unveils Enchanting New Single "Radio Cloud"

Ruston Kelly has released new single “Radio Cloud” ahead of his forthcoming album Shape & Destroy, out Aug. 28 via Rounder Records.

“Radio Cloud” is the Nashville singer/songwriter’s third single from the album so far. It’s a cathartic country-folk ballad, following the release of the very Elliott Smith influenced “Rubber” and “Brave.” The album is sure to be an enchanting, emotional masterpiece.

Preorder Shape & Destroy here, and listen to “Radio Cloud” below. Further down, watch Ruston Kelly’s 2019 Paste Studio session. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Shape & Destroy Album Art:

Shape & Destroy Tracklist:

1. In The Blue

2. Radio Cloud

3. Alive

4. Changes

5. Mid-Morning Lament

6. Brave

7. Clean

8. Rubber

9. Jubilee

10. Closest Thing

11. Pressure

12. Under The Sun

13. Hallelujah Anyway