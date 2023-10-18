PREMIERE: S. Carey & John Raymond Unveil “Blood Orange” Live Video

Last month, Bon Iver drummer S. Carey and Grammy-nominated jazz trumpeter John Raymond released their collaborative album Shadowlands. The two musicians met as music students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 20 years ago and, two decades after their careers have gone off in different directions, they finally found the space to merge their talents and curiosities into one beautiful vessel. Shadowlands is an ambitious record that lent itself greatly to triumph that was recorded in the woods of Eau Claire, combining Carey’s vocals and Raymond’s unmissable horn-playing. Organic, natural and electronic tones and arrangements converge, opening the songs up and begging every listener to look further within every sonic majesty.

Today, Carey and Raymond have unveiled a live video for their song “Blood Orange,” a true standout track from Shadowlands. The clip was shot at the Masonic Ballroom in Eau Claire, and it features pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Jeremy Boettcher, multi-instrumentalist Ben Lester and vocalist Hannah Hebl. The video was mixed and engineered by Brian Joseph and shot by Ivy Media.

Raymond says of “Blood Orange”: “As we were getting ideas together for the music, Sean sent me a demo of a song he had made years ago with longtime collaborator Zach Hanson that never went anywhere. I was really into it—the drum programming, bass line, and just the overall vibe. I ended up changing the harmony and phrasing of the chorus, we added a second verse, and I wrote an instrumental at the end as well. When we got into the studio with the full band, the very first take we got was pure magic from start to finish. It was like a dream, so much so that when we finished someone asked, ‘Were we even recording?’ There’s so much subtlety and nuance in everyone’s playing, and the interplay between everyone is simply electric. It quietly turned out to be one of my favorite songs on the record.”

Watch the music video for “Blood Orange” below.

S. Carey & John Raymond’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/26 – Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Hall

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy Philly

10/31 – Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

11/1 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room

11/2 – Durham, NH @ University of New Hampshire

11/3 – New Haven, CT @ Firehouse 12