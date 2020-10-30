Sad13 Shares Video For "The Crow": Watch

Sad13, aka Sadie Dupuis, released her sophomore solo album Haunted Painting a couple of weeks ago. Today, she shared a spooky video for the standout track “The Crow” just in time for Halloween.

Dupuis explains:

“The Crow” wound up the heaviest song on Haunted Painting, although the demo was originally inspired by Clairo and solo Rob Crow. I started the lyrics on a 22-hour layover in L.A. after hearing of David Berman’s death, trying to process the loss of an artist whose keen writing helped make sense of a convoluted world. Waiting to fly home, I posted up at Taix, a favored haunt of another favorite writer, Eve Babitz. Her work couldn’t be more different from Berman; in Black Swans, she writes about weekending at the Chateau Marmont during the L.A. riots, oblivious (“faint-hearted bottle blonde hiding out until the smoke just passes,” I wrote in the lyrics.) It can be tempting to embrace frivolous luxury when horrific shit happens nearly every day and your brain’s had enough.

Earlier this month, Dupuis shared her cover of “Paint’s Peeling” for Rilo Kiley’s forthcoming compilation album titled No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp, out on Nov. 6 via Bandcamp.

