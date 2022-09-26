Samia Announces Sophomore Album Honey, Shares “Kill Her Freak Out” Video feat. Lucas Hedges

Nashville-via-New York City singer/songwriter Samia has announced her sophomore album, Honey, coming Jan. 27, 2023, on Grand Jury Music. Opening track “Kill Her Freak Out” is out now, with a music video co-directed by Samia, who stars opposite Oscar-nominated actor Lucas Hedges.

“Kill Her Freak Out” is an emotionally charged intro to the 25-year-old artist’s Honey era, in which Samia spills her guts over an organ-forward, slow-building instrumental. “I’ve never been this bad / Can I tell you something? / I’ve never felt so unworthy of loving,” she croons, her harpsichord-accompanied confession then ballooning into exaggeration: “I hope you marry the girl from your hometown / and I’ll fucking kill her / and I’ll fucking freak out.” The solemn organ figure eventually carries on without her, as if she’s lost the will to continue to lend her voice to it.

“I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional,” Samia recalls in a statement, continuing:

I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong; it was cathartic to say the opposite of what I’d been saying for so long to this person I was trying to impress. I didn’t want to kill anyone, obviously, I just wanted to yell. It sort of marks the end of The Baby’s story.

Samia recorded the follow-up to her 2021 Scout EP and 2020 debut The Baby at North Carolina studio Betty’s, owned and operated by Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso. The Baby producer Caleb Wright returns, and Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen and Raffaella also make contributions. Samia road-tested her 11 new Honey tunes while supporting Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett and others.

Samia adds of the album:

This record is about learning to see the love around you. Sometimes the only thing I can be certain of is the way it feels. Even when I zoom all the way out, the little things matter the most. I was trying to imagine looking back at the end of life and what I’d have to say about it right now. This is a little bit of it. Telling stories, making amends, trying to show people I love them. It’s a community record—I made it with Caleb Wright and our friends in the woods in North Carolina.

Samia has a busy tour schedule this fall, including sets at Austin City Limits Festival and Pitchfork Music Festival London, as well as overseas dates supporting Maggie Rogers. She’s just announced a North American headlining tour set for next February and March, featuring support from Tommy Lefroy.

Check out the “Kill Her Freak Out” video (dir. Samia and Muriel Margaret) below, and find the details of Honey and Samia’s tour dates further down.

Honey Digital & CD Tracklist:

01. Kill Her Freak Out

02. Charm You

03. Pink Balloon

04. Mad At Me

05. Sea Lions

06. To Me It Was

07. Breathing Song

08. Honey

09. Nanana

10. Amelia

11. Dream Song

Honey Vinyl & Cassette Tracklist:

A1. Kill Her Freak Out

A2. Charm You

A3. Pink Balloon

A4. Mad At Me

A5. Sea Lions

A6. Amelia

B1. Breathing Song

B2. Honey

B3. Nanana

B4. To Me It Was

B5. Dream Song

Samia Tour Dates:

September

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall ^

October

08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

31 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy #

November

01 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy #

02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre #

04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy #

05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse #

07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy #

08 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome #

10 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11 – London, UK @ XOYO (SOLD OUT)

13 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London (@ The Roundhouse)

15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

17 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel #

19 – Zurich, CH @ Complex 457 #

21 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

22 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #

23 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik #

25 – Copenhagen, DK @ TAP1 #

27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena #

February 2023

06 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

07 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

17 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex *

23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 *

March 2023

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

(^ – supporting Wallows)

(# – supporting Maggie Rogers)

(* – w/ support from Tommy Lefroy)