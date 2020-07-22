Samia Shares Double Single and Video for "Big Wheel"

Singer/songwriter Samia has shared a pair of singles from her forthcoming debut album The Baby, out on Aug. 28 via Grand Jury Music. New tracks “Big Wheel” and “Stellate” follow previous singles “Is There Something in the Movies?” and “Fit N Full,” the latter of which Paste featured in the best songs of June. “Big Wheel” also comes with a new video directed by her drummer Noah Rauchwerk.

On “Big Wheel,” Samia uses her tender vocal powerhouse to conjure deep feelings of regret, empathy and self-reflection. Against spacey synths and noodling guitars, Samia’s atmospheric vocalizations soar, while the verses and chorus find her in her element: utilizing both softness and might to bring about a strong sense of emotional intimacy.

“‘Big Wheel’ is about avoiding conflict at any cost,” Samia says. “I wrote it after a few hours of laying in bed imagining hypothetical conversations with people that I was too scared to have in real life. It’s a passive confession of harbored resentments buried in a laundry list of gratitude.”

“‘Stellate’ and ‘Big Wheel’ are both love letters to people/parts of my life I had trouble confronting conversationally,” Samia says. “‘Stellate’ is a note to myself trying to make sense of old traumas and ‘Big Wheel’ is a plea to the people around me, but releasing them together feels like closing a chapter.”

Watch the video for “Big Wheel” below, and preorder The Baby here. Listen to “Stellate” here.