Samia Shares "Waverly" Music Video, Anjimile Cover

Samia has released a new music video for “Waverly,” along with a reimagined version of the song from indie-folk performer Anjimile.

The music video for the original version of “Waverly” finds Samia wandering outdoors with a handful of spaghetti, making her way to an eerie dinner party. She spills heartfelt reflections like “I’m a patron dressed up like a person / I’m a creature instead of me” over a consistent backing drum beat.

Anjimile’s remixed version of the song from Samia’s recent album The Baby exchanges the drum beat for free-flowing finger-picking, making the song slower and more somber—but just as beautiful. A press release promises “a series of collaborations, reworks and re-imaginings set for release over the coming months,” so stay tuned.

Watch Samia’s music video for “Waverly” (dir. Matt Hixon) below and listen to Anjimile’s version of the song further down.