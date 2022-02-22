Watch SASAMI's “Make It Right” Video

Only a few more days stand between us and Squeeze (Feb. 25, Domino), the much-anticipated new album from SASAMI, and the singer/songwriter and producer has shared one final single to tide us over through them.

The video for “Make It Right” will appeal to Euphoria fanatics, in particular—it’s directed by the show’s costume designer Heidi Bivens, styled by its assistant costume designer Angelina Vitto, and features makeup by Euphoria and Pen15 make-up artist Alexandra French.

“Make It Right” is perhaps Squeeze’s most accessible single yet, a concise, uptempo pop-rock track dominated by SASAMI’s layered vocals and a fuzzed-out, tumbling guitar riff. Lyrically, SASAMI poses the central question of “What’s there to say when there’s nothing left to say?”—the unbearable burden of feeling compelled to fix the unfixable. After a discordant guitar freakout, she frames the situation in achingly human terms: “Want to see the light when you’re looking through the rain / Trying hard to feel alright when you’re circling the drain.” Meanwhile, in the “Make It Right” video, SASAMI literally pursues, finds and, finally, makes peace with herself.

“‘Make It Right’ is an ode to Fleetwood Mac’s more tantrum-y vibes with a hair of Crass-y marching snare,” SASAMI says of her new single in a statement. “She’s a desperation bop about not being communicated with. I love a fuzzy riff. Need more guitar riffs in 2022.”

“The video is a collaboration with some of my good friends and style icons Heidi Bivens, Angelina Vitto, Alexandra French and a whole team of absolute legends,” she adds of the “Make It Right” video. “Heidi has an incredible eye for beauty, shapes and mystery.”

“Make It Right” is our sixth and final preview of Squeeze after “Skin a Rat,” “The Greatest,” “Say It,” “Call Me Home” and a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Sorry Entertainer.” SASAMI’s new album is one of Paste’s most-anticipated releases of 2022, let alone February.

Watch the “Make It Right” video and SASAMI’s 2018 Paste Studio session below, and find her headlining tour dates in support of Squeeze, including shows with HAIM and Mitski, further down.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

March

04 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

05 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

06 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

April

01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

08 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

May

02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

06 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

25 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

June

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

(* w/ Mitski)

(^ w/ HAIM)