Listen to SASAMI's Latest Squeeze Single, "Say It"

SASAMI (singer/songwriter and producer Sasami Ashworth) has shared the mercurial third single from Squeeze (Feb. 25, Domino), one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of the year. “Say It” follows “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” which she released alongside her forthcoming second album’s announcement in October 2021.
“‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” says Ashworth in a statement. “I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”
That checks out, honestly: Like “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat” before it, “Say It” suggests that SASAMI is obliterating—let alone pushing—her creative boundaries on Squeeze, melding styles with shocking fluidity. The track’s pounding industrial drum track and guitar chug are as heavy as SASAMI’s hooky chorus vocals are light, each disparate element enriched by its juxtaposition with the other.
SASAMI’s 2022 tour slate includes a headlining run that will kick off soon after Squeeze’s release, followed by a North American run supporting HAIM and an E.U./U.K. run supporting Mitski in the spring and summer, respectively.
Check out the “Say It” visualizer and SASAMI’s 2018 Paste Studio session below, and find her 2022 tour dates further down. You can preorder Squeeze here.
SASAMI Tour Dates:
March
04 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
05 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony
06 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar
08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
21 – Nashville, TN @ The End
22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage
24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
April
01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
08 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT
22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *
23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *
25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * – SOLD OUT
26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *
28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT
29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *
May
02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT
03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *
04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT
06 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *
07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *
09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT
10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT
11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan
12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT
14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT
15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT
17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT
18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *
19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT
22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^
24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
25 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^
28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^
31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^
June
01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^
03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^
06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^
11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^
14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^
(* w/ Mitski)
(^ w/ Haim)