Listen to SASAMI's Latest Squeeze Single, "Say It"

SASAMI (singer/songwriter and producer Sasami Ashworth) has shared the mercurial third single from Squeeze (Feb. 25, Domino), one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of the year. “Say It” follows “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” which she released alongside her forthcoming second album’s announcement in October 2021.

“‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” says Ashworth in a statement. “I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

That checks out, honestly: Like “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat” before it, “Say It” suggests that SASAMI is obliterating—let alone pushing—her creative boundaries on Squeeze, melding styles with shocking fluidity. The track’s pounding industrial drum track and guitar chug are as heavy as SASAMI’s hooky chorus vocals are light, each disparate element enriched by its juxtaposition with the other.

SASAMI’s 2022 tour slate includes a headlining run that will kick off soon after Squeeze’s release, followed by a North American run supporting HAIM and an E.U./U.K. run supporting Mitski in the spring and summer, respectively.

Check out the “Say It” visualizer and SASAMI’s 2018 Paste Studio session below, and find her 2022 tour dates further down. You can preorder Squeeze here.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

March

04 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

05 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

06 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

April

01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

08 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * – SOLD OUT

26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

May

02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

06 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

25 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

June

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

(* w/ Mitski)

(^ w/ Haim)