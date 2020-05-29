Toronto Artist Saya Gray Releases Her Debut Single

Saya Gray, a Toronto-based Japanese-Canadian artist and multi-instrumentalist, has released her debut single “SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATERS).” The self-recorded single, released earlier today, was originally written using Gray’s voice notes app while she was on tour as a globe-trotting bassist.

The song is a stunning debut from an up-and-coming artist. Gray’s extensive musical gifts radiate through the track from start to finish, from the delicately-plucked, arpeggiating bass to her versatile vocals, flitting between ranges effortlessly. Its murmurs and soft background noises create an intimate atmosphere that, at times, feels delightfully minimalistic and at others, lush and textured. In the last minute of the song, the track gently slips into a different time signature, pulling the audience into a stupor as Gray’s vocals slowly fade out. “SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATERS)” is a gorgeous and personal introduction to an artist who is only just beginning.

Listen to “SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATERS)” below.