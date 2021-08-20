Secondhand Sound Announce Debut Album, Share New Single Featuring Samia

Nashville-based rock band Secondhand Sound have been picking up steam over the years with several singles and EPs under their belt. Now, the foursome is ready to take it to the next level with the announcement of their debut album Best & Worst of Times, out Oct. 1 via Sound Division Records. Today (Aug. 20), the band shares their newest single “Armchair Quarterbacks” featuring Paste mainstay Samia.

“Armchair Quarterbacks” is a catchy, rowdy rock song with a Southern edge. Grandiose guitars and hooky vocals usher back to that magnetic indie rock sound of the early 2000s which Paste found itself in the middle of. Backing vocals by Samia add a layer of depth to the band’s lush dynamic, adding to the perfect recipe for a small town anthem.

Stream “Armchair Quarterbacks” from your preferred service here, and watch the lyric video for their previous single “Knievel” below.