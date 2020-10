U.K. post-punk outfit Shame have shared a new single “BiL,” which follows the release of “Alphabet” last month.

The new song comes with an accompanying live video, directed by Ja Humby (Molten Jets). The video was shot at Brixton Electric where the band recently announced a now sold-out live show scheduled for April 2021. It serves as a taste of more live session recordings to come.

Watch the “BiL” video below and read Paste’s 2018 interview with the band here.