Shame Share Video for New Single "Nigel Hitter"

Shame have shared the fourth single from their forthcoming album, Drunk Tank Pink, out on Jan. 15 via Dead Oceans, along with a video directed by Maxim Kelly. It follows their previously released tracks “Alphabet,” “Water in the Well” and “Snow Day.” Paste featured Drunk Tank Pink in our list of the most anticipated albums of 2021.

Lead singer Charlie Steen says of the new song:

The song is at the heart of what ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ is about. After we finished touring I was left with a lot of silence as I stumbled around trying to figure out the daily routine. On top of that, I was confronting my subconscious at night through a series of intense dreams which left me in a daze during the day. “Nigel Hitter” feels like a cathartic expression of that period.

Watch the video for “Nigel Hitter” below, and preorder Drunk Tank Pink here.