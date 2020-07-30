Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Shamir Makes Lasagna

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Tonight on Quaran-Torials, indie rock singer Shamir is taking over our Instagram live to make lasagna, and we are pretty pumped about it. Also noteworthy: Shamir has a great new self-titled album arriving Oct. 2, and his single “On My Own” landed on our best songs of June 2020 list. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST and find more details below. Don’t miss it!