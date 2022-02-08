Shamir Shares Final Preview of Heterosexuality, "Caught Up"

Shamir, the multi-hyphenate artist unafraid to push his boundaries, is gearing up to release his forthcoming album Heterosexuality this Friday, Feb. 11. Today (Feb. 8), he shares the final preview for the album, “Caught Up.”

The single shines another light on the album, exploring the ‘90s blend of electronic and rock with Shamir’s take on trip-hop. His voice soars into gorgeous highs over the lush drums that ease in and out of distortion. It’s a chilling ode to the genres less explored, and Shamir pays homage with care.

Below, listen to “Caught Up” and revisit the other Heterosexuality singles further down.