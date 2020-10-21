Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Share New Single "In The Bush"

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ new covers album Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition was in arrives this Friday, Oct. 23 via Daptone Records. Today, Daptone shared their new single, a cover of “In The Bush” by Musique. The track follows previously released singles “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” originally by Stevie Wonder and “Little By Little” by Dusty Springfield.

Listen to Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ cover of Musique’s “In The Bush” below, and pre-order Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition was in here.